Eden Girls' School marks International Women's Day

Eden Girls’ School in Slough was one of many to mark International Women’s Day last week.

The global celebration observed at the school in Bath Road on March 8 is an opportunity to celebrate the achievements of women and highlight areas where action is still needed to bring about equality.

Students welcomed gender equality campaigner Julie Siddiqi to speak about the importance of challenging gender discrimination.

Karim Murcia, principal at Eden Girls’ School, said: “We want to encourage all our pupils to achieve and strive.

“By introducing pupils to strong and successful women and hearing their first-hand experiences, we have empowered our pupils and showed them that they can achieve whatever they put their minds to.

“Our young women are hugely positive about and ready to embrace the next step in their lives.”