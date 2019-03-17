Pets Corner: Mia at RSPCA Hillingdon

04:00PM, Sunday 17 March 2019
Mia is a beautiful eight-year-old tortoiseshell, looking for a fresh start.
Sadly, she had become too stressed living with other animals in her previous home.
She has settled well at our homing facility, and although she can be a little shy on first meeting, once she is comfortable she will ask for a fuss.
Being a long-haired cat, Mia will need regular brushing, and a calm, peaceful household.
With so much love to give, Mia would like nothing better than a comfortable caring home.
For more information, please call the RSPCA Hillingdon branch on 01895 833417 or
apply online at www.rspcahillingdonclinic. org.uk
Comments
Most Recent
Most read
Top Ten Articles
All lines are currently blocked between London Paddington and Reading after a person was hit by a train between Maidenhead and Slough.
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder of a 12-year-old boy in Slough.