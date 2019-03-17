Pets Corner: Mia at RSPCA Hillingdon

Mia is a beautiful eight-year-old tortoiseshell, looking for a fresh start.

Sadly, she had become too stressed living with other animals in her previous home.

She has settled well at our homing facility, and although she can be a little shy on first meeting, once she is comfortable she will ask for a fuss.

Being a long-haired cat, Mia will need regular brushing, and a calm, peaceful household.

With so much love to give, Mia would like nothing better than a comfortable caring home.

For more information, please call the RSPCA Hillingdon branch on 01895 833417 or

apply online at www.rspcahillingdonclinic. org.uk