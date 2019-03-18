In pictures: A look inside Slough's new leisure facility The Centre

Two swimming pools, an LED-lit sports hall, three exercise studios and a 115-station gym are just some of the features inside Slough’s largest new leisure facility, The Centre.

The Express took an exclusive first look around the Farnham Road centre on Friday, which is nearing completion ahead of its official opening to the public on Monday, March 25.

As well as the LED-lighting in the four-court sports hall, which changes depending on which sport is being played, The Centre also boasts a 25m eight-lane swimming pool with associated viewing gallery, a training pool with moveable floor, a poolside sauna and steam room and large-scale changing facilities.

The behind-the-scenes press tour saw Slough Borough Council leader Cllr James Swindlehurst (Lab, Cippenham Green) joined by the mayor of Slough Cllr Paul Sohal and High Sheriff of Berkshire Graham Barker to cut the ribbon on the new facility.

SBC cabinet members Mohammed Nazir (Lab, Baylis and Stoke) and Cllr Rob Anderson (Lab, Britwell and Northborough) were also in attendance.

The Centre build is being undertaken by Slough Urban Renewal (SUR), a partnership between Slough Borough Council (SBC) and Morgan Sindall Investments Ltd, which is driving regeneration across the town.

Everyone Active, the council’s leisure partner, will be running The Centre along with all of the other leisure facilities in Slough.

Cllr Rob Anderson, cabinet member for environment and leisure, added: “We are nearly at the finish line with this impressive build, and I can’t wait to see the doors open on March 25 to Slough residents and see it in use and full of activity.

“Just under a year ago, I was stood in an empty shell with a hard hat on, and today it has been amazing seeing it come to life.

“Our leisure options in Slough are now second to none. The Centre will join Arbour Park, Slough Ice Arena, Salt Hill Activity Centre and Langley Leisure to complete our impressive provision of state-of-the-art leisure facilities in the town. Our broad range of leisure options means there really is something for all our residents to use and enjoy.”

Sally Thomas-Ellis, area contracts manager for Everyone Active, said: “It is fantastic to see this brilliant facility in its final stages. The site has been completely transformed into a state-of-the-art leisure centre, and we are very proud to have been selected by Slough Borough Council to support them in achieving this.

“The Centre is the latest project to breathe new life into Slough’s sports and leisure offering. I’m very excited to welcome the community inside, and I’m confident they will be delighted with their new facilities.”