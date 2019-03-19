New 24-hour gym to open near Slough Trading Estate

05:40PM, Tuesday 19 March 2019
A new gym is set to open near the Slough Trading Estate.
The Gym Group has signed a 15-year lease for 13,728 square feet of space in Whitby Road.
The facility will be open 24 hours a day seven days a week and will give members access to more than 220 pieces of equipment as well as a variety of fitness classes.
Mike Hill, property acquisitions manager at The Gym Group, said: “Whitby Road is the perfect location for our Slough gym, offering the Trading Estate’s large customer base high quality, affordable fitness facilities.
“With membership starting at £12.99 per month, we look forward to welcoming both newcomers and veteran gym enthusiasts when we open our doors.”
Visit www.thegymgroup.com for membership enquiries.
