New 24-hour gym to open near Slough Trading Estate

A new gym is set to open near the Slough Trading Estate.

The Gym Group has signed a 15-year lease for 13,728 square feet of space in Whitby Road.

The facility will be open 24 hours a day seven days a week and will give members access to more than 220 pieces of equipment as well as a variety of fitness classes.

Mike Hill, property acquisitions manager at The Gym Group, said: “Whitby Road is the perfect location for our Slough gym, offering the Trading Estate’s large customer base high quality, affordable fitness facilities.

“With membership starting at £12.99 per month, we look forward to welcoming both newcomers and veteran gym enthusiasts when we open our doors.”

Visit www.thegymgroup.com for membership enquiries.