Hundreds of students show off skills at karate tournament

A karate tournament gave students the chance to show of their skills and build their confidence on Saturday.

Karate Academy Goju Ryu invited its roughly 200 students from across Berkshire, Buckinghamshire and Middlesex to compete for honours in its annual tournament at Montem Leisure Centre.

Founder Aamar Rajpoot, 26, from Slough, said the event gives them a chance to prove their talents not just to each other but primarily themselves.

“It is a day where they get to show their skills.

“Whether they are adults, teenagers or just young children, they all need that confidence, motivation and belief… proving to themselves what they are capable of.”

The youngest student is four and the oldest competitor was 62. Entrants competed in different age categories.

“I think the good thing is the members that we have, they all compete,” Aamar said.

“Everyone wants to get the highest number of trophies.”

But the atmosphere is one of ‘friendly competition’, he added, which helps the students.

He was impressed with the quality of karate on display and pleased with the respect shown – students would ‘put it all on the line’ when competing but bow and treat opponents with honour after.

Visit www.karateacademyuk.com for more about the group.