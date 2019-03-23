'Small sites' council homes nearing completion

Slough councillors were given a glimpse of new council homes nearing completion this week.

The houses are part of the ‘small sites’ strategy which aims to build new, and extending existing council homes, on smaller council-owned sites.

These include old garages, run down properties gap sites and parcels of land not usually attractive to developers.

In 2016, the council identified 25 council-owned small development sites to be used as part of the strategy. In total, more than 120 new properties will be built.

Councillor James Swindlehurst, leader of the council and councillor Mohammed Nazir, lead member for housing were invited to look round the soon to be completed new houses and bungalows being built in Moreton Way and Brook Path.

In Moreton Way a former garage site has been demolished to make way for the for four new three-bedroom council homes for rent.

Brook Path was formerly the site of seven bedsit bungalows which were deemed unsuitable for modern living standards and demolished in 2014.

The properties are expected to be handed over in May and will be allocated to people on the housing waiting list.

Councillor James Swindlehurst, leader of the council said: “Slough has a proud council house building record so it’s fantastic to see yet more much needed council homes becoming available for Slough families.

“The old Brook Path bedsits were cold and dark and gloomy, particularly in winter and I received numerous complaints and casework about them over the years, so to see the new homes on the site being so spacious and modern is a complete transformation.”

Councillor Mohammed Nazir, cabinet member for housing said: “What stands out about our small site strategy not only the sheer number of properties we are building for local people but the specialist accommodation we are providing for Slough families in need of housing who have someone living with a disability.

“I know these new properties will be as welcomed as the sites we have already completed.”

The new developments are being undertaken by Slough Urban Renewal (SUR), a partnership between Slough Borough Council and Morgan Sindall Investments Ltd ‘which is driving regeneration across the town including in leisure, housing, community and school buildings’.

MP Building Ltd is the building contractor.