COMPETITION: Win a year's membership at new gym in Slough

The Express and The Gym Group, Slough have teamed up to offer two lucky readers the chance to win Live It gym membership for a year worth £271.76 each.

The Gym, Slough, located at 117-119 Whitby Road SL13DR, will provide a brand new 24-hour gym for the area when it opens in June 2019.

The Gym Group’s mission is to make health and fitness facilities accessible and affordable to everyone, and like the other 150+ gyms in the group, The Gym, Slough, offers what members say they need and want: 24-hour access to loads of brand new equipment in a state-of-the-art gym that is bright, clean and safe with exceptional customer service.

Prices start at £12.99 a month with no commitment to a contract, ample free parking, free classes and a ladies only area.

Further information can be found at: www.thegymgroup.com (select Slough).

For your chance to win Live It gym membership for a year, simply answer the following question: What is the starting price for monthly membership at The Gym, Slough?

Send your answer with your name and daytime telephone number to sallyg@baylismedia.co.uk or post your entry to Sally Gray, The Gym competition, 48 Bell Street, Maidenhead SL6 1HX to arrive by 5pm on Monday, April 1, 2019.