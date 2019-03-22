New licensing schemes 'will drive rogue landlords out of Slough', says housing officer

New licensing schemes for private landlords in Slough ‘will drive the rogues out of the borough’, a housing officer has said.

Slough Borough Council is introducing an ‘additional licensing scheme’ which will require landlords who own a property with fewer than five people to pay a licensing fee to the council.

A ‘selective licensing scheme’ is also set to be introduced on July 1 which will require all properties rented to single households in Slough’s Central and Chalvey wards to be licensed.

The proposals have been put forward by the council in a bid to prevent overcrowding, improve living conditions for tenants and reduce anti-social behaviour.

Amir Salarkia, the council’s housing regulation manager, said: “The council is committed to targeting criminal and irresponsible landlords and agents and will use all available powers to tackle criminal elements including financial penalties.

“Good landlords have nothing to worry about from us.

“This will allow us to get the criminal landlords.”

During a council cabinet meeting on Monday, councillors were shown pictures of dilapidated private rental accommodation in the town, which included exposed wiring and cockroach infestations.

The council proposed charging landlords £650 for a selective licence during its consultation earlier this year but that has now been reduced to £500 in response to opposition.

Another licence, for landlords running Houses of Multiple Occupation (HMO), will cost £750, with an additional charge of £30 per room for houses with more than six rooms.

Rhian Richards, part of the council’s housing team, said: “Hopefully we’ll have a few quick wins and the message will get out that this needs a culture change and will drive the rogues out of the borough.”

Cllr Natasa Pantelic (Lab, Cippenham Meadows) told the meeting: “It’s about sending a message out to the whole town that this sort of stuff is not acceptable and won’t be tolerated.”