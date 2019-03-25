Station area redevelopment plans presented to councillors

Proposals for the redevelopment of an area near the train station were presented to councillors on Wednesday.

Members of the Slough Borough Council planning committee heard from speakers talking on behalf of the Exton Estates/Aberdeen Standard Investments application to build a seven-storey building and 21-storey residential tower near Brunel Way.

The committee had previously passed plans for a mixed use of build-to-rent properties, residential units, a 170-bed hotel, and retail, leisure and business facilities.

“The development includes the provision of a new green urban link through a communal piazza public space that will feature the office reception, co-working communities, cafe and restaurants and dedicated separate residential entrances,” a report sent to councillors states.

Alastair Roberts, director at Darling Associates Architects, which was hired by Aberdeen to work on the project, said previous plans were ‘not being

pursued by our clients, mainly due to change in market conditions, increased demand for offices off the back of positive development with buildings such as the Porter Building etc and also walking away from the hotel operator that was originally proposed in the scheme’.

Councillors also approved granting an extension to negotiations for a developer to pay an S106 contribution ahead of its plan to redevelop High Street buildings next to the Observatory, and supported changes to the Colnbrook Logistics Centre which will allow for reduced HGV movements in the area.