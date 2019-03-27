Fines dished out to Slough kebab shop management over food allergens

A takeaway owner and manager have been fined by magistrates after serving a meal which could have left an allergy sufferer seriously ill.

Trading standards officers from Slough Borough Council conducted a test purchase at Peri Chick ‘N’ Grill, in Bath Road, on March 15 last year where they expressly said they suffered from a soya allergy.

They were assured that the lamb doner kebab served to them was safe to eat but laboratory tests showed there was enough soya in the kebab meat to have caused a potentially serious allergic reaction.

Before the visit, the fast food outlet had been given free advice and guidance when it was discovered their knowledge about allergens in their food was not up to scratch during a Trading Standards project.

Tariq Khan Suduzai, 42, of Seymour Road, Chalvey, and Mehmood Khan Nazir, 41, of Cranbourne Close, Cippenham Meadows, were prosecuted because of the takeaway shop’s lack of knowledge and care around food labelling and allergy awareness.

Suduzai, who was director of the business at the time of the test purchase, appeared for sentencing at Reading Magistrates’ Court on February 8.

He was fined £416 and told to pay £1041 costs.

Nazir, who managed the takeaway during the visit from Trading Standards, was sentenced at the same court on February 22 and received a £2250 fine and was told to pay £2330 costs.

Dean Cooke, senior trading standards officer and project manager at SBC, said: “Staff knowledge and training on the control of food allergens, at the time of the offence, was not sufficient to prevent unsafe food being sold to someone declaring they had a food allergy, thus putting people’s health at risk.

“Luckily, this was a test purchase and not the real thing.

“In real life, this could have been disastrous.”

He urged any businesses who are not confident on how to put an allergen control system in place to contact the Slough Trading Standards or Food & Safety Team.