In pictures: Volunteers dish out food to homeless for Sadaqa Day

Volunteers fed the homeless and spent time with people living with dementia during a day of social action.

Sadaqa Day was launched four years ago by Slough resident Julie Siddiqi with the aim of encouraging mosques, community groups and individuals to give something back to the areas where they live.

The initiative has now been rolled out nationwide but on Sunday (Mar24) people carried out their own good deeds in Slough.

Volunteers, led by Raabia Akhter, teamed up with the London and Slough Run and Slough Outreach to dish out food and support to homeless people during an event at St Mary’s Church.

Cllr Shabnum Sadiq (Lab, Wexham Lea) was also part of a team that spent time with residents at Langley Haven Dementia Care Home.

She said: “Charity doesn’t always have to have a monetary value to it.

“Even if you just take the time to smile at someone or greet them with a hug, that’s Sadaqa.

“Sadaqa doesn’t just happen on one day, it’s meant to continue on a daily basis.”