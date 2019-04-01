Tree planting marks birth of Sikhism founder

The completion of a project to plant 550 trees was celebrated on Wednesday (March 27).

Slough mayor Cllr Paul Sohal wanted to plant that tally to mark the 550th birthday of Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism.

Mayor Sohal told attendees at Lascelles Park about the environmentalism of Guru Nanak.

“The world started talking about the environment and ecological balance only during the past three to four decades while Guru Nanak realised their significance more than 500 years ago,” he said.

“It’s a pity that humans have drifted away from the ideals which were to keep harmony with earth and nature.

“Today the earth is saturated with problems. To save the earth we need to plant more trees. For clean air we need to grow more plants.”

The first tree in Mayor Sohal’s project was planted on November 23rd, which marked Guru Nanak’s 549th birthday.

“This site (Lascelles Park) has a historical significance because just over 80 years ago when Slough was granted its Borough Charter on 14 September 1938 the Lord Lieutenant of Buckinghamshire planted three oak trees which you all can see outside.”