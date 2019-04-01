In pictures: Holi festival marks beginning of spring

A salutation to spring was held for the community at Slough Cricket Club in Upton Court Road on Saturday.

About 450 people attended to celebrate Holi, a Hindu tradition which marks the start of the season.

It is famous for participants throwing coloured powder over one another and the revellers in Slough did not hold back.

Co-organiser Parthiv Kumarswami, 40, said: “It was a fantastic event. I think people really loved it.

“Holi is one of the Hindu festivals which is very famous. It is a ‘welcoming the spring’ festival.

“It is quite a good event where people, family, friends meet and they basically have a laugh.”

He is hoping that next year, with permission from the council, he might be able to organise an event for 1,000 people.

“It is like you are cele-brating Christmas.

“Everybody gets involved in that,” said Parthiv, an IT consultant.

“It is one of the festivals that really brings the community together.”

