Slough duo 'brought to justice' following attempted robbery at newsagents

A pair of Slough men who tried to rob a newsagents have been jailed.

Aftab Yousaf, 19, of Pursers Court, and Jason Byrne, 22, of Kendal Drive, targeted Lynton Stores in Albert Street on Saturday, January 12.

They entered the shop at about 5.40pm and told a member of staff to hand over money.

They then struck the worker with a blunt object, breaking his ribs and injuring his hand.

Nothing was stolen during the robbery attempt.

Police arrested the men following the incident and charged them with attempted robbery on January 14.

After entering guilty pleas on February 18, the pair returned to Reading Crown Court for sentencing on March 25 where Yousaf was jailed for three years and Byrne for four years and eight months.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Abdi Awil, of Force CID based at Slough Police Station, said: “Although nothing was stolen during this incident, the impact that the attempted robbery had on the victim cannot be underestimated.

“It was a frightening and harrowing experience for the victim, and I would like to praise him for his courage throughout our investigation.

“I am pleased that the two offenders have been brought to justice and as a result of their actions will serve prison sentences.”