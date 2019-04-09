World Autism Awareness week marked at The Curve

World Autism Awareness week was celebrated at The Curve with events and resources to help understand more about the condition.

The William Street centre teamed up with Autism Berkshire to provide talks and drop-in sessions, which kicked off with an autism-friendly film screening.

On Monday and Tuesday last week a range of stalls were in place, as well as a talk from autism advocate Carly Jones MBE, who informed visitors of her experiences.

The Curve was also celebrating some of its new autism friendly resources, including a magic table – a playful, interactive light game that entices children and adults to get moving, as well as a sensory wall and autism spectrum book list.

An ‘All about Autism’ conference for parents and professionals was also held on Tuesday.

William Crossby, communications manager at Autism Berkshire, said the conference was attended by more than 120 people.

He said: “Autistic people can often feel quite isolated and different. There is a lot of help out there. Autism Awareness Week is about getting the word out there but not just to autistic people and their families but also to the wider community. The event was more angled at supporting children but we support people from across the board.”