Meet and Mingle get-together at The Centre

A voluntary organisation aiming to help build self-esteem in women has been making use of the new leisure facilities in the town.

The Centre in Farnham Road opened last month and Meet and Mingle, a group providing healthy living and activities for women, has already made itself at home and is calling for more women in need to join them.

The charity group was started six years go by Aksa Marshal and meets up in different locations across Slough to promote exercise activities, including badminton, swimming and zumba.

The aim is to look after the physical, mental, social and emotional wellbeing of women. A men’s group was also set up in November and meet every Thursday.

For more information, contact Aksa Marshal on 0773 263 2637, e-mail meetmingle@ymail.com or visit www.meetandmingle.co.uk.