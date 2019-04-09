Slough Borough Council's former interim chief executive tops 'Town Hall Rich List'

The former interim chief executive of Slough Borough Council (SBC) has topped a ‘Town Hall Rich List’ which reveals the highest-paid council officials in the country.

Figures released by the Taxpayers’ Alliance showed that Roger Parkin earned £595,077 in 2017/18, more than any other council worker in the UK.

His financial package included a yearly salary of £112,959, a redundancy payment of £142,215 and pension contributions from the council of £339,903.

Mr Parkin left the council in December 2017 after councillors voted against his appointment on a full-time basis amid concerns over the transparency of the recruitment process and his performance and behaviour.

A SBC spokeswoman said the latest figures had been presented ‘out of context’ and were largely made up of pension contributions the council were required to make under law.

A statement added: “We do no comment on individual cases as they are confidential.

“However these figures have been presented completely out of context.

“These figures don’t just involve a full year’s salary, but also pension contributions and redundancy payments all of which, in Slough’s case, are only what is contractually and statutorily mandated.”

John O’Connell, chief executive of the Taxpayers’ Alliance, said: “Despite many in the public sector facing a much-needed pay freeze to help bring the public finances under control, many town hall bosses are continuing to pocket huge remuneration packages, with staggering pay-outs for those leaving their jobs.”