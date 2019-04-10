In pictures: Care home residents hand out goods to Slough's homeless

Senior citizens from a Langley care home donated supplies to homeless people in Slough town centre at the weekend.

Kind residents from Langley Haven in Rambler Lane launched their ‘A small gesture can do so much' campaign last month, where residents invited relatives, friends and members of staff to donate to those less fortunate.

A collection point opened in the care home and filled fast with items, which residents handed out to the homeless on Sunday in the High Street outside the HSBC branch, with a little help from Wexham School students.

Slough Outreach – an organisation which helps the homeless in the town – also helped distribute clothes, food and pop-up tents.

Roxana Chirita, activities co-ordinator at Langley Haven Care Home said: “It's hard to believe that people living in a care home have the resources to help others, but our seniors proved that 'where there is a will, there is a way'.

“Our residents' message is that if all care homes from the area try to raise donations for the homeless, together we can make a big difference.

“[The homeless people] were so grateful. They received everything with so much dignity. They did not want to be in the pictures or make a big fuss.

“Our seniors started to speak with the homeless and it was so easy for them to communicate.”