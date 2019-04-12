Arbour Vale School students perform in Dance Assembly

Dance routines inspired by David Bowie, transport and giants were performed by students at Arbour Vale School in Slough last Tuesday (April 3).

Located in Farnham Road the school in caters for pupils from ages of 2 to 19 with a range of educational needs.

To prepare for the Dance Assembly pupils in the secondary and post 16 departments worked with Dance Therapist Sarah Hope form dance theatre company 4Motion in Windsor.

Weybridge class performed a piece titled ‘giants’ linked to geography and exploring the world in larger than life dance steps.

Using their bodies to create shapes Banbury Class took to the stage with ‘hit the ground running’ and Amersham class performed ‘The spirited bear.

Reading Class contributed the routine ‘Transport’ and two post-16 the performances of ‘Starman: Exploring Artist David Bowie’ and the topical ‘Popular Culture and celebrities’

Global Learning Coordinator, Sidonie Garcia said: “The assembly went very well.”

She added: “It was fantastic to see so much creativity and how innovative our young people can be.

“The Post 16 Group showed great resilience skills as their main dancer was away on the day but they still managed to perform brilliantly.”