In pictures: The Curve hosts Sikh turban exhibition

An exhibition gave people the chance to learn more about the importance of the turban to the Sikh community.

The Chardikala Turban Academy held the event at The Curve throughout last week.

Guests learnt about why the headwear is regarded as a significant part of the Sikh identity and experienced how it feels to wear one.

On Saturday (Apr6) Slough MP Tan Dhesi, the UK’s first turban wearing MP, showed his support by attending alongside members of the British Armed Forces Sikh Association and the Mayor of Slough Paul Sohal.

Iver resident Harpreet Singh, co-founder of The Chardikala Turban Academy, said: “We just want to promote diversity in the community so people can come and learn about other cultures.

“We want to tell people that a turban is not a hat or a cap, it comes with a social responsibility to your community and your country.

“Wearing a turban helps us stand out from the public and it gives us the recognition that we are ready to help anybody.

“It’s a part of our article of faith and this is our identity.”