Trust donation helps Slough Integration Service fund youth football tournament

Funding from the Louis Baylis Trust has helped a volunteer-led group in Slough raise awareness about knife crime and female genital mutilation (FGM).

The Slough Integration Service formed in 2017, having formerly been known as the Slough Somali Sisters.

The group runs weekly drop-in sessions at the Old Ambulance Station in Tuns Lane, which offer advice and support to anyone who needs it, with the service particularly popular with the Somali community.

Its work has involved providing emotional support for women who have experienced FGM and raising awareness about the dangers of female circumcision.

Volunteers also help teach both English and Somali to families to help children and parents communicate.

Ifrah Mohamed, who co-founded the project with Iman Warsame, said: “We teach languages to try and break the barriers between children and parents.

“Families don’t always have good communication in the household as some parents speak limited English while children that have been born over here speak limited Somali.”

The Louis Baylis Trust, which owns the Advertiser and Express, gave the group £750 in November as part of its most recent round of donations.

The money helped fund a football tournament which took place at the Arbour Park Community Sports Stadium last month.

About 70 young people attended, with the event featuring talks on the dangers of carrying knives.

Winning teams from the tournament were also taken on a trip to the home of English football, Wembley Stadium, to watch Gareth Southgate’s side take on the Czech Republic.

Ifrah added: “The last couple of years there’s been a lot of knife crime in the Somali community so we wanted to organise a football tournament to help educate the young people.”

Drop-in sessions take place every Monday from 9am to 12.30pm and on Saturdays from 9am to 2pm.