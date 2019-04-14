Eden Girls' School students raise £1000 for the Samaritans

Pupils at Eden Girls’ School, Slough spent the school year avidly fundraising and creating social awareness campaigns to win a £1,000 donation to a charity of their choice.

Year 7 girls worked with the First Give programme, that partners with secondary schools to help young people improve their local communities.

Its vision is to help build a new generation of motivated and switched-on young people who want to use their skills to support local charities and make the lives of others in and around their communities better.

The charities supported by the school include Samaritans, Slough Foodbank, the RSPCA and Phab, which supports children, young people and adults with and without disabilities to socialise together.

The school’s project with First Give culminated in a final challenge, with pupils taking part in a Dragon’s Den-style pitch to compete for the £1,000 charity donation.

The girls had to pitch to a panel of judges as to why their chosen charity should receive the donation.

The event, which was held at the Bath Road school, was hosted by Daisy Jacobs of First Give and the panel included Maria Grazia Hindmarsh from the Buffini Chao Foundation, who generously donated the prize money.

After a hotly-contested final, the team representing Samaritans received the donation.

Mrs Fida, from Eden Girls’ School, Slough said: “First Give is an outstanding initiative, providing knowledge on social issues in the local area, instilling life skills and resilience. The Year 7 pupils demonstrated great creativity skills in promoting their chosen charities across the school and it was exciting to see.”

Davina Singh, deputy director of outreach at Samaritans of Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead, said: “We are so grateful to Eden Girls’ School, Slough for this donation. It is even more special to receive it in this our 50th anniversary, when we are celebrating 50 years of listening. The money will be used to enable our Samaritan volunteers to continue our work in the community and to continue supporting those in distress and despair.”