Slough Lib Dems focus on health and housing in manifesto

Slough Liberal Democrats have focused on health, housing and the environment ahead of May’s local elections.

Its candidates have promised ‘better funding and joined-up NHS and social care policies’ and say the council must reverse rises in charging for hiring sports pitches.

They want to force developers to include social and key-worker housing and ‘restrict the loss of homes to Air BnB’.

The branch has also called on Slough Borough Council to declare a climate emergency and identify how the town can be carbon neutral by 2030.

“With the Tory government underfunding vital local services like policing and health, and the twin threats of Brexit and climate change, it is crucial to elect some councillors in May with new ideas for making the most of the resources that are available,” said Matthew Taylor, the Lib Dem candidate for Cippenham Meadows.

The manifesto also demands better police resourcing – a national issue – and promotes the fact the Lib Dems helped introduce the pupil premium policy when part of the Coalition Government.

It pledges to ‘fight against waste’ in council funding and boost the amount of cash going to areas such as youth services and measures to combat fly-tipping and anti-social behaviour.

“It is important to get Lib Dem councillors back on Slough council to promote changes to tackle Slough’s environmental, housing and town centre crises,” Mr Taylor said.

“The Lib Dem manifesto presents joined-up strategies for addressing these and other issues, including boosting health and fitness.”