Charity run at Black Park Country Park will raise funds for Wexham Park Hospital

Run Wexham, supported again this year by Frimley Health Charity’s headline sponsor N2O, returns on Sunday, June 30 2019 on the back of it’s record breaking success in 2018 at it’s new home of Black Park Country Park.

The event is in support of Wexham Park Hospital and entrants are asked to fundraise a minimum of £50.00 prior to the day.

Wexham Park Hospitals Accident and Emergency, who formed the biggest team with 24 members last year, said: "We decided to enter a team into the Run Wexham, it was a fantastic day, full of laughs. We raised a great amount of money but also had a fun time, it was a great morale boost and good for our team."

The 10k and 5k race options will again cater for both experienced and new runners with two water stations on route.

There will also be the colourful 1K fun run starting and finishing before the main race itself that is open to everyone of all ages.

Prizes are awarded to the top male and female finisher but every single person will get a medal.

Runners can also choose a free charity place and join other charity runners on the day.

The event village, situated near the start/finish area, will offer face painting, retailers, food and refreshments.

Visit https://www.frimleyhealthcharity.org/event/runwexham2019/ to join the Wexham Park Hospital team for free with one of their registered charity places and receive a free running vest.