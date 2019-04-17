Minecraft workshop allows children to redesign Slough High Street

On Saturday, April 27, BlockBuilders will be taking up residence at HOME on the High Street in Slough, where children will have the opportunity to reimagine Slough High Street using Minecraft.

There will be three, two-hour workshops on the day, where children will use their creativity to envision their ideas of the world around them through conversation. Discovering what they like or dislike about their surroundings and how to make changes that matter most to them. They then get to use Minecraft as a 3D design tool to bring these ideas to life.

Jay Younes, director at Immersive Computing Labs, a virtual and augmented reality training company, will be on hand to record all the action.

Marina Norris, director at HOME Slough, said: “We can’t wait to see the children of Slough, using the latest gaming technology, share their ideas for the High Street of the future. As a 'pay as what you decide' event, these workshops are accessible to all children over seven in our local community.”

There is a maximum of 15 participants per workshop. Workshops are at 10am, 12:30pm and 3pm.