In pictures: Bhangra flash mob wow shoppers during Vaisakhi celebration

A Bhangra flash mob left shoppers clapping and cheering as they delivered a high-energy performance at a Slough supermarket.

More than 50 people gathered at Tesco Extra, in Wellington Street, on Saturday (Apr13) to celebrate the Sikh festival Vaisakhi.

Community group Apna Virsa organised the display, with staff from the supermarket joining in the dancing.

Project co-ordinators Seema Kamboj and Bobbi Johal said: “There were loads of smiles and bucket loads of energy, it was community spirit at its best.

“It was an incredible experience for the whole of the Apna Virsa team along with massive support from tutors Priya Sharma and Nav Hothi.

“Massive thanks to all our participants for their contagious enthusiasm and an immense support.”

A new term of Bhangra dance classes will start on April 29.

Visit www.apnavirsa.org.uk for details.