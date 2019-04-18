Housing developer unveils redevelopment plans for iconic Horlicks factory site

A housing developer has given the public a glimpse of its plans for the redevelopment of Slough’s iconic Horlicks factory, writes David Lee

Up to 800 homes could be built on the historic site, in Stoke Poges Lane, after Berkeley Homes bought it from GlaxoSmithKline in autumn last year.

The developer held its first public exhibition at The Curve on Tuesday, with the company describing the development as a ‘new chapter’ for the site.

CGI images released to the public show multi-storey flats standing alongside one of the factory’s striking chimneys, which is expected to be retained in the scheme.

Elkie Lees, land director at Berkeley Homes, said: “This will be a new chapter for the Horlicks site and we are delighted to be working within such an exciting town.

“Slough Borough Council is driving an ambitious regeneration programme and we look forward to collaborating with the council and local residents to shape a fantastic new part of the community.”

“Slough has a great deal to offer.

“Town centre investment is well underway, the local economy is thriving and Crossrail will soon deliver another vital transport link.

“It’s a great place to do business with clear demand for new housing.”

A further exhibition will be held at The Curve on Tuesday (Apr23) with members of the public invited to attend from 3pm to 7.30pm.

Berkeley Homes is still in pre-application discussions with the council and a presentation outlining the plans is due to be made at SBC’s next planning committee meeting on Wednesday (Apr24).

Visit www.horlicksfactory.co.uk for details.