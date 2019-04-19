Shopkeeper calls for 30-minute maximum stay in parking spaces outside Slough store

A shopkeeper has hit out at the council because visitors to nearby businesses prevent his customers from parking nearby by staying longer than allowed.

Vikas Patel, 44, who owns Central Stores in Cippenham Lane, says his shop benefits from three parking bays which can be used for an hour but they are often clogged with non-customers, which has affected trade.

He has asked the council to switch them to a half-hour stay but has had no success.

A petition calling for the parking time to be reduced was submitted to the council with 401 signatures in 2014, but no changes were made.

He believes the motorists using his bays are contractors or visitors to O2 and Mercedes.

“People who work [at the nearby businesses] park their cars there,” Mr Patel said.

“But they are staying there for half a day.”

He thinks a shorter stay time would discourage non-customers from parking there, despite drivers often staying for more than an hour.

He focused his blame on the council and not the motorists who stay too long.

“It means customers can’t park. We are losing business.”

He believes other shops are being affected by the problem and said residents have also been complaining.

Lee Pettman, Conservative candidate for Cippenham Green, said: “Residents have suffered for years, and it simply isn’t fair that they have to suffer like this. This isn’t just a parking problem – it is affecting their quality of life.

“It is supposed to be the job of councillors to help get issues like this solved.

“We need to get everyone around the table to discuss the options – and once and for all we need to make things better in these roads.”

A Slough Borough Council spokeswoman said: “We can confirm that the civil enforcement officers do attend this location and if any vehicle is observed parked in contravention then a Penalty Charge Notice will be issued.”

She added that the petition had been received and a consultation on it was held, but no changes were made because other businesses wanted to keep the one-hour limit.

An O2 spokeswoman said Slough customers were provided with on-site parking.

Mercedes-Benz did not respond to a request to comment.