Safety fears over parking plans for new council HQ

A Slough Borough Council employee fears their safety will be put at risk by the council’s parking plans for its new multi-million pound headquarters.

SBC is preparing to move into its new home at 25 Windsor Road in May, with hundreds of staff due to transferred there from the council’s current base at St Martin’s Place.

But in a letter sent to the Express, a member of staff, who did not wish to be named, has raised concerns about a lack of parking at the site.

The concerned employee said staff have been given the option of parking at Hatfield Car Park but this would require them to walk through Slough High Street and surrounding streets to and from work.

“Walking through Slough High Street at the best of times makes me feel vulnerable,” the employee said.

“Making this journey twice a day scares me especially when I finish at night and I have to walk through the High Street and the backstreets to get to my car in a near empty car park.

“I feel this puts my life at risk, it absolutely terrifies me.”

The letter added that staff will be charged £3 a day to use Hatfield Car Park.

Spaces at the council’s new HQ will be allocated to SBC’s electric fleet of pool cars, blue badge holders and people with disabilities.

A council spokeswoman said the council was aware of some concerns about security and was looking at ways to reassure staff.

A statement said: “As part of our move to Windsor Road we are encouraging staff to think of new ways of working, including smart working, working from home, or from other sites across the borough and to consider sustainable modes of transport where appropriate – including our own fleet of electric vehicles.

“To accommodate staff, we have put together a proposal for staff to be able to park at Hatfield Car Park for a substantially reduced rate, which is scaled depending on the grade of the staff – with senior staff paying more than lower grades.”

The proposal is being sent for formal consultation in May and all responses will be considered before any proposal is implemented, the council added.