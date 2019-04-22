Slough recovery college holds open day

Hundreds of visitors attended an open morning to find out more about a recovery college for people with mental health conditions.

More than 300 people went to Arbour Park Community Sports Stadium on Friday, April 12 to find out more about Hope College.

The college, based in Pursers Court and operated by Slough Recovery Services, runs courses on managing mental and physical health conditions, understanding medication, mindful photography and more.

The courses were designed by people with an understanding of mental health conditions, and weekly timetables provide structure and routine.

The college is open to all clients and carers that use the Slough Community Mental Health Services, and all are encouraged to self-enroll on the courses.

Geoff Dennis, Slough’s head of mental health, said: “I am so proud of what the college co-creates year on year, the energy and drive comes from all the staff who deliver the college and the amazing people who enlist in the college for the courses.”