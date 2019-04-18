Miracle cat 'Tux' reunited with owner after recyling centre escapade

A ‘miracle’ cat that jumped from a sofa as it was being prepared to be crushed at the waste and recycling centre in Chalvey has been reunited with its owner.

Crew members discovered the black and white cat yesterday after it jumped out of the sofa and over a heavy machinery shovel.

Slough Borough Council put out an appeal to find the owner, and after news spread on social media mum-of-two Lauren was told by a friend it might be her six-month-old kitten, Tux, short for Tuxedo.

Lauren made her way to Penstone Veterinary Clinic, London Road, Langley, to be reunited with her furry friend.

The Uxbridge Road resident said: “I’m so pleased that Tux is ok. I want to thank the workmen at the tip who managed to get Tux, keep him safe and take him to the vets.

“We had a sofa waiting outside to be taken to the tip and Tux and his mum found a hole and would sit and play in the sofa.

“I had a man come and remove the sofa and then I realised Tux was gone. I asked him to see if Tux was in the sofa and he didn’t spot him and took it to the tip.”

Lauren said she was at work when Tux was found by crew members at Chalvey Waste and Recycling Centre, in What Hart Road, on Wednesday and a friend saw the Slough Borough Council post on social media.

“I couldn’t believe he was at the tip and that he was ok. It was such good news.

“The vets stayed open a bit for me to go down and see him. We have a cuddle and he was purring when he saw me. He was always around my one year old and it will be good when they are back together.”

Tux suffered a broken leg during his unscheduled trip to the tip and will need an operation to fix it.

A fundraising page has not been set up to help fund the treatment.

Thomas McGrory, waste & environment technical officer, said: “We do see a lot of different things here from time to time but rescuing a cat which managed to avoid the shovel as the sofa was being moved, and avoiding the pile of rubbish that was going to the incinerator every day, means Tux is one lucky cat.”