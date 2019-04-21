In pictures: Family fun day at Herschel Park

Hundreds of families attended Slough Borough Council’s family fun day on Tuesday at Herschel Park.

Active Slough held an ‘Xplorer’ orienteering course across the park in Upton Road, and the council’s ‘Better by’ team had a bicycle-powered smoothie maker for children to cycle, and then taste the smoothies they had blended.

Basil & Crew’s mobile farm was packed with children feeding the goats and donkeys, grooming the ponies and stroking the rabbits and lambs.

There was also a free flower arranging course for adults to make Easter bouquets led by Friends of Herschel Park, and face-painting for children.

A council spokeswoman said: “We were extremely pleased with the turnout for this family fun day.”