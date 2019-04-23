Slough driver dies following crash on M40 slip road

A 34-year-old man from Slough has died after crashing into a roundabout near the M40 in Oxfordshire.

Police said the fatal crash happened at about 1.15pm on Easter Sunday.

A blue Audi A4 convertible was travelling southbound on the M40 when it left the motorway at Junction 8A.

At the top of the slip road, the car collided with the roundabout and landed on its roof.

The driver was declared dead at the scene.

The man’s next of kin have been informed and are being offered support from specially trained officers.

Investigating officer Sergeant Claire Greene of the Joint Operations Unit for Roads Policing, based at Bicester, said: “I am appealing to anybody who witnessed the collision, or who may have dash-cam footage of this to contact the 24-hour non-emergency number 101.

“Tragically, the male driver of the vehicle died as a result of this collision, and our thoughts are with his family at this time.”

Anybody with any information should call 101, quoting reference number 43190119837.

Alternatively, you can make a report online.