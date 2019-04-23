Resident banned from Slough flat following months of anti-social behaviour

A resident has been banned from a flat for three months after it became a haven for violence, drug-taking and prostitution.

The second-floor property in Foundry Court, Mill Street, Slough, has been plagued by incidents since June last year which included a woman being stabbed in the face on Christmas Day and a man dying in the flat from a suspected drug overdose in February.

Neighbours had been living in fear of Danielle Daley, 36, who lived there with her partner Rudyard Hansell, 63, because of noise, drug use and aggressive behaviour.

Children were also found playing with used heroin needles dropped from the flat’s balcony into a communal area below.

Berkshire Magistrates granted a Closure Notice under Section 76 of the Anti-social Behaviour Crime and Policing Act after an application by Slough Borough Council.

The notice forbids anyone from accessing the one-bed flat, owned by A2 Dominion Housing Association South Limited, for three months.

Ian Blake, neighbourhood manager for Slough Borough Council, said residents in the block felt unsafe and the council decided to take action following discussions with Thames Valley Police and the housing association.

Mr Blake said: “One witness said there have been problems ever since Danielle Daley moved in in 2016, with noise caused by visitors shouting up to her to get let in, people visiting the address all hours of the day and night, as well as smoking drugs.

“Visitors to the flat were described as aggressive and confrontational, pushing past residents to get through the communal door, and when challenged about wedging the communal door open leaving it insecure and vulnerable.”

He added: “All this behaviour has caused residents to feel fear and intimidated, suffer from a lack of sleep due to drug dealers shouting up to Danielle Daley in the night, kicking the communal door and smashing glass.”

Thames Valley Police supported the closure application as officers had been called out 12 times in 10 months.

Officers found heroin paraphernalia, prostitutes and visitors who all had a history of theft and drug offending at the property.

The two most serious incidents recorded were on Christmas Day when a man was arrested for causing grievous bodily harm with intent after attacking a woman drug user with a chair leg, causing puncture wounds around her eye, and a man, 36, was found dead in the flat due to a drug overdose on February 16, this year.