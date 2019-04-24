Enforcement introduced to keep cars out of Slough bus lanes

Journeys across Slough’s bus system are to be made smoother for commuters with the introduction of an enforcement programme to keep vehicles out of bus lanes.

Private vehicles using bus lanes have delayed buses getting around the town.

The bus lanes on both sides of London Road and Bath Road as well as the lane on one side of Farnham Road will be exclusively for buses only during peak times.

New cameras have been installed to deter drivers from using the lanes and to enforce the new system.

The registered car owner of vehicles seen using the lanes during the enforcement hours will receive a Penalty Charge Notice through the post featuring an image of the car in the bus lane.

Motorists will be fined £60 with the opportunity of reducing it to £30 if it is paid within 14 days.

Those found in the bus lanes during prohibited hours within the first two weeks of the new cameras becoming operational will receive a warning letter informing them of the changes and will not receive a fine.

Any contested actions will go through the same procedure as contested parking tickets.

The programme to keep public transport lanes free at peak times was prompted by the introduction of the Mass Rapid Transport scheme and aimed at giving those who are using public transport a more reliable journey.

Sanjay Dhuna, Slough Borough Council’s service lead for planning and transport, said the aim was to keep the lanes free to allow commuters who choose public transport to have a reliable journey.

Reliable journeys could also have the added benefit of encouraging more people to use public transport.

Mr Dhuna said: “The introduction of bus lane enforcement will see an improvement in bus journey times and provide a better customer experience for those using this mode of transport. We will be using enforcement on those driving or parking in a bus lane, which in turn will reduce delays to buses enabling services to run more smoothly and punctually.

“Whilst bus lanes will enable cyclists, taxis and motorcycles to use these lanes, it will also assist in changing behaviours and reduce cars on the network as we are promoting alternative sustainable modes of transport.”

- At a Slough Borough Council meeting last night (Tuesday) councillors agreed to amend a motion for allowing taxi drivers in bus lanes.

The motion was moved by Cllr Wayne Strutton (Con, Haymill and Lynch Hill) and surrounded private hire vehicles using normal bus lanes in Slough in the same way that taxis can use bus lanes to ease traffic congestion.

An amendment was brought forward at the meeting by Cllr Robert Anderson (Lab, Britwell and Northborough) which asked council officers to investigate and report to the relevant scrutiny panel that ‘public private hire vehicles can use the bus lanes while they are operating.’

It added: “Providing they meet the emission standards in Euro Five petrol and Euro Six diesel, or electric vehicles.”