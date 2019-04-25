Slough Foodbank to remain on trading estate

A vital community resource which fights food poverty can remain at Slough Trading Estate for another three years.

Slough Foodbank, which operates out of a warehouse in Montrose Avenue, will be able to stay there free of charge after estate owner SEGRO extended its lease.

The warehouse is used to store donated food which is sorted and transported to food distribution centres in Slough, Langley, Wexham and Cippenham.

Paul Lewis, Thames Valley regional director at SEGRO, said: “Here at the trading estate we are aware of the positive impact business can have in supporting the local community.

“Slough Foodbank makes a huge difference to those experiencing difficult times which is why it was important to us to continue supporting their great work by extending their lease at no cost.”

Sue Sibany-King, the foodbank’s manager, said: “A foodbank warehouse is not only used to store donated items but also to type and date sort them.

“The in/out flow is unpredictable, governed by both generosity and need.

“Our volunteers need a place to work to ensure that sufficient food and other basics are available at each of our four distribution centres.

“We are therefore grateful to SEGRO for providing us with this facility free of charge.

“It really does enable Slough Foodbank to help those in need in the Slough community.”

The importance of its work hit home with new figures provided by the foodbank.

It gave our 4,174 emergency food parcels out to people in the area between April 2018 and last month. That marks a 7.4 per cent increase on the previous year.

A total of 1,409 of those went to children.

The foodbank blames continued issues with benefit payments and insecure work.

Sue said: “Until we reach a future where food banks are no longer needed, we’ll continue to provide vital support when it matters most.

“We’re dedicated to ensuring that people in our community without enough money for food are able to access emergency support.

“Our vital work in the community has only been possible in the last year because of the incredible generosity shown by local people in donating food, time and funds.”