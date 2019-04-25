Slough DJ killed in Easter Sunday car crash was 'truly loved by all'

A DJ from Slough who dreamed of showing the world his music skills died in a car crash on Easter Sunday.

Sunny Bangar, who performed as DJ Bangar, was driving home after dropping his five-year-old daughter off at her mother’s house in Birmingham.

But at about 1.15pm, after coming off the M40 at Junction 8A in Oxfordshire, his blue Audi A4 collided with a roundabout at the top of the slip road and flipped onto its roof.

The 34-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

His brother, Vishal Bangar, said his younger sibling always had an ‘uplifting and positive aura to share’.

“People from all walks of life have honoured him and his charismatic ways, as he always had such an uplifting and positive aura to share,” Vishal said. “His consistent smile and support for others gave many people hope that such individuals existed.”

He said Sunny was adamant he could establish himself within the music industry and hoped 2019 would be the year he ‘unleashed his musical talents’.

“Sunny’s passion for music ran through every vessel of his, which made his hands and feet tap to every beat,” he said.

“In the music industry, DJ Bangar, was renowned for his musical contributions all over the country and played alongside some famous Bhangra artists.”

The Waterbeach Road resident worked in security services at the O2 headquarters in Bath Road and had been due to receive an award in recognition of his work.

His brother said he would be remembered as a ‘doting father and pillar of strength’ for his mother, who lost her husband to cancer two years ago.

Vishal added: “Sunny was truly loved by all and there will forever be a void in many hearts. In his daughter’s words, ‘DJ Daddy is the best’.”

Thames Valley Police said its thought were with Mr Bangar’s family and appealed for anyone who saw the crash to come forward. Call 101 quoting the reference number 43190119837.