Appeal for witnesses after dangerous driving on M4

Police are appealing for witnesses after a car was reported driving dangerously and travelling the wrong way down the road.

The driving offences offences took place in Reading between 10pm and 11pm on Monday, April 22 on the M4 between junction 11 and junction six, and then in the opposite direction.

Police were initially called to a damage only, fail-to-stop collision on the M4, junction 11 roundabout in Reading involving a blue Vauxhall Vivaro driving in the wrong direction.

Shortly afterwards, a number of reports were made about the same vehicle being driven erratically on the M4 towards London. The vehicle exited at junction 6 and re-joined on the opposite carriageway, towards Reading.

A man, 27, from Slough, was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving, dangerous driving and leaving the scene of an accident. He has been released under investigation.

Investigating officer PC Simon Pink, of the Roads Policing Unit based at Three Mile Cross, said: “I would firstly like to thank members of the public who called to report a dangerous driving incident to the police.

“We would like anyone with information about this incident to come forward, whether you witnessed it or have information which could help the investigation.

“In particular we would especially like to hear from anyone with dash-cam footage in this area at that time. We would like to see these images as it could have captured the incidents of dangerous driving reported to us at this time.”

Contact Thames Valley Police on non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 43190120764.

Alternatively, contact the Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.