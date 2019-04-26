A pilgrimage of 4,000 miles on bicycles

A religious journey will be combined with a test of stamina, strength and an ambitious half-a-million pound fundraising project.

The ‘Tour De Hajj’ (TDH) will see eight men cycling the Islamic pilgrimage Hajj – a journey to Mecca in Saudi Arabia, the holiest city for Muslims.

The group are made up of brothers, friends and work colleagues who hail from Maidenhead, Slough, Uxbridge and Blackburn.

Together they will set off on the 3,800-4,000 mile course from the East London Masjid in Whitechapel, London after Friday prayers on June 7.

They will travel across Europe, and through Egypt and Turkey – it is estimated they will arrive in Medina, Saudi Arabia on Friday,

August 2. It is hoped their efforts will raise £500,000 to build five villages in Pakistan, Sri Lanka, South Africa and Uganda.

The ‘model’ villages consist of schools, places of worship and a water well.

Junaid Afzal from Slough was inspired to cycle to Hajj after a colleague at work shared his ambition of doing just that.

He said: “At first I didn’t think much of it but over the weeks, the more I thought about it, the more I wanted to do it.”

“I said to myself before going to sleep ‘if it’s the first thing I think about when I wake up then I’m going try my level best to Insha’Allah make this happen’.

“Forget waking up, I didn’t get any sleep thinking about the project. The rest is history and here we are.”

They are Junaid Afzal, Tahir Dad and Mohsin Arif from Slough, Tahir Akhtar, Safdar Akhtar and Shafiq Ahmed from Maidenhead, Shazad Akbar from Blackburn and Mohamed Wazeem from Uxbridge.

They began training in January and ride 25-30 miles two evenings a week and complete a 50-75 mile ride on a Sunday – on the pilgrimage they hope to cover 75 miles a day.

Donations and sponsorship are welcome but if this is not possible Junaid asks that people ‘spread the message and just keep us in their prayers’.

Find out more by searching for Tour de Hajj on Facebook, Snapchat, Instagram, YouTube, Strava and Twitter. Donate to the Tour de Hajj at www.justgiving.com/campaign/TourDeHajj