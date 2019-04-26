Slough's Debenhams branch expected to close as part of nationwide restructuring

Debenhams has announced its Slough store will shut next year as part of nationwide planned store closures.

The retailer said this morning it expects to close up to 22 shops in 2020, including the branch in Slough High Street, with 1200 staff likely to be affected across the country.

The move forms part of the company’s plan to close 50 stores in a bid to ensure its financial future.

Terry Duddy, executive chairman of Debenhams, said: “The issues facing the UK high street are very well known.

“Debenhams has a clear strategy and a bright future, but in order for the business to prosper, we need to restructure the group’s store portfolio and its balance sheet, which are not appropriate for today’s much-changed retail environment.

“Our priority is to save as many stores and as many jobs as we can, while making business fit for the future.”

All stores identified for closure are proposed to stay open this year, including through the Christmas period.