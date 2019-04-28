Blood test reminder for Slough residents during evenings and weekends

A small pocket sized card has been produced to remind busy residents that they can pre-book blood tests during evenings and weekends.

The appointments are bookable as part of the ‘Extended Access to GP services’ in Slough, which allows people who find it difficult to take time off work in the day to access GP’s at a time more suitable.

People must be registered with a GP surgery in Slough in order to access these additional appointments which must be booked in advance via their own GP practice. The service cannot accept walk-in patients.

The ‘Extended Access to GP services’ is provided by Bharani Medical centre in Lansdowne Avenue.

The service runs 6.30pm-8.00pm Mon-Fri; 9am-2pm at weekends.