95 per cent of primary school students in Slough and Windsor will be attending a preferred school

Primary school places across Slough and Windsor have been allocated to parents and carers and at least 95 per cent of children will be attending a preferred place.

The Royal Borough received 1,823 applications, with 84 per cent offered their first preferred place and 95 per cent offered their first to third preference.

Last year, just over 80 per cent out of 2,106 applications were offered a first-choice place.

Councillor Natasha Airey, cabinet member for children’s services, said: “The council has one statutory duty – to ensure there are sufficient school places – and significant investment of tens of millions in the borough’s schools over the past eight years has ensured that in Windsor, Maidenhead and Ascot, this is the case.”

A total of 92 per cent of Slough applicants were offered places for their first choice.

A total of 99 per cent received offers for their first to third preference.

The number of children securing their preferred first school place has increased every year since 2016 and improved on the 88 per cent who were offered their first preferred school in 2018.

Cate Duffy, director for children, learning and skills at Slough Borough Council said: “We are pleased that all children have been offered a school place and that 99 per cent of families have been offered a place at one of their preferred primary schools.

“The council has invested £65million in the last 10 years to create an additional 6,800 primary school places. We now have sufficient places to meet anticipated future demand.”