Student to debate in House of Commons

Young people debating knife crime in the House of Commons will include a student from Slough this year.

Susuana Senghor, 16, is one of only eleven young people in the UK to be on the national Youth Select Committee (YSC).

She is a student at The Westgate School in Cippenham Lane, is a former Slough Youth Parliament representative and sits on the Safer Slough Partnership (SSP) board.

Suzy said: “Following last years Make Your Mark Ballot, young people from across the UK including Slough made it clear that knife crime is their biggest concern.

“The call for evidence is now live and I’d like to encourage a whole range of people, young people, schools, businesses and also organisations which support and offenders to have their say and help the committee find solutions.”

Find out more at www.byc.org.uk/uk/youth-select-committee