Slough gardening competition launches at Salt Hill Park

A gardening competition was launched in Salt Hill Park last week.

There are 10 different categories in the Slough in Bloom competition that gardeners of all abilities can enter, including hanging baskets and window boxes, sponsored roundabout, best allotment and best newcomer.

Slough Borough Council tenants will also be able to enter front garden and communal garden awards.

Gerald Pleace, parks and open space officer, said: “We are really proud to be supporting Slough in Bloom, which we have been working with for 26 years, and are looking forward to seeing your gardens, allotments, and hanging baskets entries.

“This competition really shows how proud people are to live in Slough, and how much they enjoy brightening up their local areas.”

Visit www.sloughinbloom.com to print off entry forms and see the full list of categories. The deadline for entries is Saturday, June 15.