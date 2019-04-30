In pictures: Queensmere Observatory Shopping Centre transforms into imaginative café

Families of Slough cooked up a colourful treat at Queensmere Observatory Shopping Centre on Saturday (April 27).

The shopping centre transformed into an imaginative café at the Ready, Steady, Colour event, an interactive theatre show for 3-11 year olds and their families to gain an insight into the working world.

The free ticketed event sold out in a week, with 100 people attending the four shows that were held during the day.

During the event children had the chance to enter the restaurant, order their chosen ‘food’ item and design it with a selection of arts and crafts, and then take their designs home in a cardboard pizza box as memorabilia.

Professional entertainers dressed up as waiting staff and unveiled their food related stories through the art of music and roleplay.

Retailers also got involved with the pop-up café by providing exclusive discounts and offers to ticket holders.

Chris Shaw, centre manager, said: “We thoroughly enjoyed hosting this jam-packed weekend of fun for our shoppers. The immersive shows helped children understand the working world through collective performances – learning through play is the best way.”

HOME Slough also held a free workshop, BlockBuilders' where children could build their own high street using Minecraft.