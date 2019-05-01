LOCAL ELECTIONS 2019: Election guide for Slough

With only one day to go until the local elections on Thursday, May 2, the Express has put together a helpful election guide with all you need to know before you go to the polls.

A total of 14 seats will be contested in the 14 wards, with one seat available in each ward – except Foxborough.

There are three major parties being represented – Labour, the Conservatives and Liberal Democrats – as well as a handful of candidates from smaller parties and independents.

If you are registered to vote you will have been sent a polling card a few weeks before the election. The card tells you when the election takes place and your allocated polling station.

If you are still not sure where your nearest polling station is, you can find it online by visiting www.slough.gov.uk/council/voting-and-elections/how-to-vote.aspx and entering your address.

You do not need to use your poll card to vote, it simply tells you when the election is taking place and will contain a map telling you where your nearest polling station is.

On the day of the election you can vote between 7am to 10pm. You will be asked to confirm your name and address, or you can hand in your polling card.

You will be given a ballot paper which you should take to the polling booth and mark an ‘X’ next to the candidate you wish to vote for. Fold the paper in half and post it into the ballot box.

Once the polling stations close, the votes will be counted at The Centre in Farnham Road from 10pm.

A team of Express reporters will be set up inside the leisure centre following all the action, posting the results as soon as they come out on a live blog on the Express website.

A full report including a full summary of the results will also be on the website on Friday morning.

To view a ward-by-ward list of the candidates standing in the borough, visit www.slough.gov.uk/council/voting-and-elections/2019-local-borough-elections.aspx.