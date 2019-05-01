Pensioner dragged to the floor and robbed in Slough

Police are appealing for witnesses after an attacker dragged a 79-year-old man to the ground and stole his watch in Slough.

The victim was walking along the tow path between Wexham Road and Uxbridge Road at about 10.10am yesterday.

The offender then grabbed the pensioner from behind, pulled him to the floor and demanded his watch before pulling it from his wrist.

The victim suffered cuts and bruises to his arms and legs and remained on the ground for 10 minutes before walking home.

Police described the attacker as a mixed race man in his early 20s who is approximately 6ft tall and of muscular build.

He is believed to have short medium brown hair, no facial hair and spoke with a local accent.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Natalie Butler, based at Slough Police Station, said: “I am appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this incident to contact police.

“Anyone with information that could help with this investigation can call the 24-hour non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 43190129031 or make a report online.

“Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”