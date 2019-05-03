'Step Forward' and volunteer with the Royal Voluntary Service

The Royal Voluntary Service (RVS) is calling for people to sign up and make ‘a tangible difference’ through its ‘Step Forward’ campaign.

RVS coordinates a team of volunteers to ‘provide much-needed support for over-stretched public services and for people as they age’.

The charity is looking to recruit hundreds of volunteers in Slough and the surrounding areas over the next six weeks to take up various roles in the community.

They include ‘providing a friendly face’ while selling newspapers and healthy snacks to patients on ward in hospital and offering companionship to a lonely older person in their home.

Marketing and fundraising roles are also available and volunteers are being encouraged to set up their own activities or groups - such as lunch or dining clubs with full support and advice from the charity.

Rebecca Kennelly, Director of Volunteering for Royal Voluntary Service, said: “We want people of all ages and backgrounds to be able to integrate volunteering into their everyday life and benefit from the experience.”

She added: “There is something to suit everyone, whether it’s providing an older person with company at home or putting culinary skills to use at a lunch club, our volunteers make a tangible difference to so many people, with millions of acts of kindness.

“The sense of purpose and joy that can be derived from volunteering and supporting others is incomparable and stays with our volunteers for life.”

Aisha Begum, 19, currently volunteers for a Good Neighbours service which provides ‘friendly support to older people’ - helping them remain independent and engaged with their community.

She said: “Volunteering is really rewarding; I felt quite lonely before but it has made me happier.

“I enjoy helping people and help with things like shopping and collecting prescriptions, and having a cup of tea and a chat.

“I was nervous before I started as I was worried my English wouldn’t be good enough, but the Royal Voluntary Service staff have been really helpful and supportive, and my communication skills have really improved.”

For more information on how to step forward and volunteer in Slough visit royalvoluntaryservice.org.uk