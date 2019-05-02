SITE INDEX

    • In pictures: Dhol Collective visit Northampton Place care home

    Care home residents danced to the beat of the Dhol drum during a workshop in Slough.

    The Dhol Collective visited Northampton Place on Friday and taught residents about the traditional Punjabi instrument.

    Guests were even given the chance to play the double-sided drum themselves, with many toe-tapping along to the infectious beat.

    Gurdev Lota, from the Dhol Collective, said: “We like to run workshops and showcases so that we can spread the positivity and let people from all walks of life experience the fun and happiness of Dhol drumming.”

    Anyone interested in running similar events at the care home in Northampton Avenue should email paul.fuller@anchorhanover.org.uk for details.

