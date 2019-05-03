Slough charity that drives elderly and disabled fighting to survive

A charity that has driven elderly and disabled people to appointments and days out for 25 years is fighting to survive.

Slough Community Transport and Shopmobility (SCTS) has been seeking somewhere to base its 14 vehicles after Computer Associates, a Datchet-based business that provided free parking spaces to the charity for 15 years, was sold.

The charity’s fleet of 14 mini-buses and wheelchair-accessible cars is being stored temporarily at Slough Mencap, in Common Road, Langley, but from Tuesday they will be officially homeless.

Last year SCTS took more than 7,000 elderly, disabled and vulnerable people to hospital appointments, to visit friends and family and out on day trips.

Many of the people driven by the charity are not able to get out of the house on their own.

Steph Simonetti, service development manager at the charity, said: “These people are quite literally stuck at home all day.

“Some of the members have families but they are not always around. Quite regularly they say, ‘if it wasn’t for you guys we wouldn’t be able to get out’.”

The charity is now seeking a new space to store the vehicles in the Slough or Langley area, or further afield if need be.

The vehicles are in near-constant use, with minibuses coming and going from 7am until about 5.30pm. Occasionally some vehicles will be in use until about 10pm.

So far the charity has not been able to afford any alternative parking arrangements.

“If we don’t have anywhere to park then we won’t be able to carry on our services,” said Steph.

“It’s very rewarding. It’s also quite challenging, especially at times like this,” she added.

If you are interested in providing parking for the charity, call 01753 691131 or email scts-steph@outlook.com